JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Ursula L. Hurley Sells 15,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
JetBlue Airways Price Performance
Shares of JBLU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. 20,350,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,081,174. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.31.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.
View Our Latest Analysis on JBLU
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JetBlue Airways
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.