JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Ursula L. Hurley Sells 15,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. 20,350,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,081,174. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

