JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 351 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 967.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.