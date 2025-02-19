Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Invests $272,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,604,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,386.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,151,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,739 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,768,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 907,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 1,754,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 832,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFAX opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.