Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Invests $272,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,604,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,386.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,151,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,739 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,768,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 907,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 1,754,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 832,926 shares during the last quarter.
DFAX opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.
The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.
