Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,431,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,364.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 221,768 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

