Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

