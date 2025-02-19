John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 393 shares.The stock last traded at $40.21 and had previously closed at $40.69.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.
