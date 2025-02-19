Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 268,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

JNJ stock opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

