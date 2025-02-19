Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $281.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.23 and its 200-day moving average is $262.50. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 58.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $484,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

