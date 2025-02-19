JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Trading 1.1% Higher – What’s Next?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.39 and last traded at $53.69. 2,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $612.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,236,000 after purchasing an additional 130,081 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,558,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,134.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 251,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,347,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

