JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Price

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

EXPD traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 439,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,638. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $108.36 and a one year high of $131.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45.

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.