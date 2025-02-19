JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.39). Approximately 426,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 545,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.38).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £465.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.50.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 2.07 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan European Growth & Income had a net margin of 92.01% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.20%.

Attractive capital growth and a dependable income require a solid foundation

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers.

Key points:

Expertise – Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.

