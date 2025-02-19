JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 3,029,552 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,065,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,964,000 after buying an additional 163,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after acquiring an additional 128,831 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

