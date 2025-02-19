Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.06. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.