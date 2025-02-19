Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.59. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 791,301 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Opti Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Stories

