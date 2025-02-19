Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Energy Recovery worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 10.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 743,182 shares in the company, valued at $12,537,480.34. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Energy Recovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.19 million, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.