Kellanova (NYSE:K) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.43 and last traded at $82.36, with a volume of 174720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $9,424,451.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,076,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,301,337. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $102,571,264. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kellanova by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 7.6% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

