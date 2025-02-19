Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $680.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

