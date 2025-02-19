Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.60 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,616 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.24.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.8 %

EA stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $327,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,256.62. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,020. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,285. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

