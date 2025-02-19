Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 4,284 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 574,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

