Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,199,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $7,371,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

PLD stock opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

