Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Keppel Price Performance
KPELY opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Keppel has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Keppel Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.