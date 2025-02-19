Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Keppel Price Performance

KPELY opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Keppel has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

