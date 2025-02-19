Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $947,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kestra Investment Management LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $224,976,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $543.08 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.17. The company has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.