Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,859 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 71,275 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of BRKR opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

