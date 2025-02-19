Kestra Investment Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kestra Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,956,404.35. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

