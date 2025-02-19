Key Financial Inc Has $171,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,231,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,020,000 after buying an additional 171,282 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

