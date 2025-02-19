Key Financial Inc Has $71,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 473.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after buying an additional 647,926 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after buying an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in FedEx by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,043,000 after buying an additional 226,608 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 183,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $49,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $267.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $235.32 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.93 and a 200-day moving average of $278.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.