Key Financial Inc Invests $52,000 in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $332.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.93 and a 200-day moving average of $323.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.64. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $275.02 and a 1-year high of $348.48.

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares in the company, valued at $704,775.76. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

