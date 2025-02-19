Key Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25,100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 537.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,756,000 after buying an additional 2,672,821 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 495,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 445,207 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 88.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 626,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,770,000 after purchasing an additional 293,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,432.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 240,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.22, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 44,660.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 794.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,912. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

