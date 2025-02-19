Key Financial Inc Sells 1,410 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Key Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.