Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.53. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Key Tronic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 140,573 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 141,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Key Tronic by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

