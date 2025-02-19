Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.53. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
