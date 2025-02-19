Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Klabin stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Klabin has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
