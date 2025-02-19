Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Klabin Price Performance

Shares of Klabin stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Klabin has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

