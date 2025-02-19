Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.23%.

Klaviyo Stock Down 0.7 %

KVYO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.76 and a beta of 0.60. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 260,403 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,536.12. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $687,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 376,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,197. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

