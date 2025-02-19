Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 149,875 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after buying an additional 2,088,993 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after buying an additional 2,002,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

