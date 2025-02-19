Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.