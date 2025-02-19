Klingman & Associates LLC Has $11.73 Million Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

