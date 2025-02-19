Klingman & Associates LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
VEU opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
