Klingman & Associates LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VEU opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.