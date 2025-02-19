Klingman & Associates LLC Has $307.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $307,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $495.94 and a one year high of $614.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.