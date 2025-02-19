Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 151.2% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

