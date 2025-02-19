Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 13,473 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 289.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.