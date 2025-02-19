Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 302,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 454,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Stock Up 33.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Silver
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.