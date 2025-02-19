Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 36,989,945 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) price objective on shares of Kodal Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Kodal Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £80.67 million, a PE ratio of 3,074.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.42.

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Kodal Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Kodal Minerals was established and listed on London’s AIM market in 2013, acquiring its flagship asset, Bougouni Lithium Project, in 2016. Kodal Minerals is aiming to be the first West African producer of lithium spodumene and become a significant player in critical minerals production to help drive the global green energy transition.

The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.