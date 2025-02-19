Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.380-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $699.0 million-$699.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.0 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

KTB opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

