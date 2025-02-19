Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$699 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.03 million. Kontoor Brands also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.380 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:KTB traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

