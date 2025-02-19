Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

