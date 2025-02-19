Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%.
Krystal Biotech Price Performance
KRYS opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42.
Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech
In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Krystal Biotech
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.