Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IYF opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.41. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $88.73 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

