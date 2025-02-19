Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.