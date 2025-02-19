Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.