Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Bank of America stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

