Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $583.19 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $132.90 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $106.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.19.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamar Advertising

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.