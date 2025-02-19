Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $583.19 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $132.90 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $106.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.
