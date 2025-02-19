Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.89 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.39), with a volume of 3570610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.47).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 755 ($9.52) to GBX 746 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.94) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 572.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 608.25.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

