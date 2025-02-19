Lanesha Minnix Sells 1,600 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.54. 390,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,766. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

